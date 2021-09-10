Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 'Graveyard of empires': Taliban turn US copter into swing, Chinese official shares video
world news

'Graveyard of empires': Taliban turn US copter into swing, Chinese official shares video

The Taliban have turned US planes into swings and toys, a China government official tweeted sharing the video. 
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Lijian Zhao, an official of China's foreign ministry, shared this video on Twitter, making fun at the United States. 

A China government official has shared a video of Taliban fighters swinging from what seems like a defunct copter. "The graveyard of EMPIRES and their WAR MACHINES. Talibans (sic) have turned their planes into swings and toys....." Lijian Zhao, an official of China's foreign ministry, wrote tweeting the video.

The withdrawal of the US troops ending the 20-year-old deployment has opened up a great opportunity in front of China in the region, experts have said explaining why China is warming up to the Taliban.

A day after the Taliban announced their interim government, China termed this as an 'end of anarchy; and announced USD 31 million aid to Afghanistan. This was the first aid announcement from China after the Taliban seized power. The Taliban too termed China as their most important partner.

 

RELATED STORIES

Before Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, a delegation of the Taliban, led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, now the deputy head of the new government, met China's foreign minister Wang Yi in Tianjin. The Taliban are an important military and political force in Afghanistan, Wang Yi said at that time.

After August 15, China has indicated that it is willing to cooperate with the Taliban. Experts said China has the Bagram airfield in its mind. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study about the effect of sending workers, soldiers and other staff related to its foreign economic investment programme known as the Belt and Road Initiative in the coming years to Bagram, reports said. Bagram is an ex-American airbase, which China now wants to take over, reports said.

Following the exit of teh US troops, several videos of the Taliban trying to manoeuvre the equipment have surfaced on social media. One such video of a US plane running at Kandahar airport raised questions about whether the Taliban have pilots. But a Chinese official sharing the video adds much significance to the narrative.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taliban china afghanistan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UN condemns Taliban targeting protesters, journalists; issues statement

Biden's six-step plan to fight Delta surge. All you need to know

Trial of 85 suspects, who desecrated Hindu temple in Pakistan, begins

31 terrorist plots aimed at United Kingdom foiled in last four years: MI5 chief
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP