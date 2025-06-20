‘Great Israeli conspiracy’: Iran says Israel’s bid to assassinate foreign minister Abbas Araghchi failed

Iranian authorities have claimed to have thwarted an Israeli-backed assassination attempt on foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, just days before his scheduled diplomatic mission to Geneva amid escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to meet European counterparts in Geneva amid Israel-Iran conflict(Reuters)

The development was announced by Mohammad Hossein Ranjbaran, an adviser to Araghchi, who stated that Iranian intelligence agencies uncovered and neutralised what he described as a “major Israeli conspiracy” aimed at killing the top diplomat in Tehran.

The alleged assassination attempt comes as Foreign Minister Araghchi prepares to meet with his British, French, and German counterparts in Geneva on Friday.

“If it were not for the security measures of the ‘unknown soldiers of the homeland’ (Iran intelligence team), perhaps a few days ago the great Israeli conspiracy against him would have been carried out in Tehran, which, thank God, failed,” Ranjbaran posted on X.

The term “unknown soldiers of the homeland” is commonly used in Iran to refer to its intelligence and security operatives.

Abbas Araghchi's advisor further said that Iranian security concerns had intensified after it was announced that Araghchi would lead talks with the European “troika.”

He warned that threats to the minister’s life remain ongoing. “Yes, there certainly was and still is such a threat. Nevertheless, Seyed Abbas Araghchi considers himself a soldier of the motherland more than the head of the diplomatic service,” Ranjbaran's post read.

The Geneva meeting

Despite the alleged plot, Araghchi has proceeded with his travel plans and is currently en route to Geneva. His adviser said the minister remains unfazed by the threat. “He seeks martyrdom,” Ranjbaran wrote.

The Geneva meeting is being closely watched by international observers. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and British foreign secretary David Lammy are among the key figures expected to attend.

The diplomatic push comes as the military conflict between Israel and Iran enters its second week, with Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure and Tehran responding with missile attacks.

Speaking ahead of the talks, Lammy said, “A window now exists within the next two weeks to achieve a diplomatic solution.”

Iranian officials, meanwhile, have reiterated that such security threats—whether real or perceived—will not distract them from pursuing their broader strategic and diplomatic goals.