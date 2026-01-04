Greece airports suspend operations over issues with radio frequencies: 'Airspace suddenly emptied'

Air traffic was halted at airports across Greece after a radio frequency disruption, Greek state TV and the country's aviation authority said. The airspace over Greece suddenly emptied as flights were suspended nationwide. (Representational Image/Unsplash)

“Security Check-In Closed Since 9 AM! Due to the ongoing radio frequency failure in Greek airspace (started early January 4, 2026), NO takeoffs possible nationwide. Security check-in & departures halted at Athens International since ~9 AM,” Greek City Times posted on X.

“Massive queues building up, passengers stranded. Arrivals landing manually where possible, but many diversions/delays All Greek airports affected – FIR Athens effectively closed. Civil Aviation Authority rushing fixes, but no ETA yet. Airlines issuing alerts – expect huge delays/cancellations today,” it added.