Greece rattled by strong earthquake, tremors felt in Athens

Updated on Dec 28, 2022 06:13 PM IST

ByMallika Soni

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake shook the island of Evia on Wednesday and was felt in Athens, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The tremor, with a depth of about 10 kilometres, struck around 1224 GMT.

Wednesday, December 28, 2022
