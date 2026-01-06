‘Greenland belongs to its people’: European leaders retort to Trump's aggression in joint statement, stress NATO stance

European leaders in a joint statement have supported Greenland and Denmark against US aggression, saying it was for them to decide on matters concerning the territory. “It’s so strategic right now…Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place,” Trump said.(REUTERS)

The leaders asserted that Greenland belongs to its people, while saying that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization had made it clear that the Arctic region is a priority, Reuters reported. They further said that the Kingdom of Denmark, including Greenland, was part of NATO.

“Greenland belongs to its people. It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland,” the statement by leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Britain, and Denmark.

The joint statement came after US President Donald Trump set his sights on Greenland, after capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. "We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it," Trump told reporters last Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

“It’s so strategic right now…Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place,” the US President said. Trump, while speaking to The Atlantic magazine, reiterated his remark. “We do need Greenland, absolutely. We need it for defence,” he said.

However, the joint statement by the leaders Tuesday said that European allies were “stepping up.” “We and many other Allies have increased our presence, activities and investments, to keep the Arctic safe and to deter adversaries,” the statement added.

The leaders said that security in the region needed to be achieved collectively, in conjunction with all NATO allies including the United States of America, according to Reuters.

While Denmark warned Trump that any move to take Greenland by force would destroy 80 years of transatlantic security links, Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen on Monday said his government was seeking to strengthen ties with US. Nielsen assured citizens not to fear an imminent US takeover, according to Reuters.

“If the United States chooses to attack another NATO country militarily, then everything stops. That is, including our NATO and thus the security that has been provided since the end of the Second World War,” Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen told Danish broadcaster TV2.

After the capture of Venezuela's Maduro last week, Greenland is not the only country facing Trump's warning. The US President slammed Colombian president Gustavo Petro, calling him a “sick man”, and alleged that he liked “making cocaine and selling it to the United States.” ““He’s not going to be doing it very long, let me tell you,” Trump added.