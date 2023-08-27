Grilled in jail, Imran Khan's prison revelation in missing cypher case

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan confessed that he “lost” the cipher and is “unable to recall” where had he kept it during his interrogation, a report claimed. Responding to questions by a three-member team of Cybercrime Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), headed by deputy director Ayyaz Khan, in the Attock Jail, Imran Khan cooperated with the team, The News International reported.

The FIA team questioned him in the missing cipher case during which Imran Khan denied the paper which he waved in a public gathering and said that it was not the cipher. “The paper I gestured in the public was cabinet meeting minutes, and not cipher,” he claimed, adding that it was his right as the PM of the country to keep the document with him.

However, he could not say why he claimed to be the cipher in public, the report claimed. Imran Khan also challenged the rejection of his nine bail applications in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Following denial of bail pleas in cases involving incidents including the May 9 violence, the former prime minister submitted nine applications through his lawyer, Salman Safdar, in the Islamabad High Court. Of these applications, six were turned down by a sessions court while another three were rejected by an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

The PTI chief had earlier approached the country's Supreme Court with a petition against Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

Imran Khan is in Attock jail after a trial court in Islamabad sentenced him to three years in prison in connection with the Toshakhana case. The court also imposed an 100,000 Pakistani Rupees fine after he was found guilty of concealing proceeds of state depository gifts that he received from foreign dignitaries as the prime minister of the country from 2018 to 2022.

