Beyond its anticipated impact on internet traffic, GTA VI is also emerging as a major commercial event, highlighting the economic value of creative freedom, even when games explore provocative or controversial themes. It is expected to be the most expensive video game ever made.

The release, scheduled for Thursday, comes 13 years after the previous instalment and is expected to put significant pressure on internet infrastructure worldwide, according to an Axios report.

The debut of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) is expected to be so massive that internet service providers are already warning of potential global bandwidth shortages and traffic disruptions as fans prepare to download the highly anticipated game.

Which regions could see the biggest internet traffic surge when GTA VI launches?

Which regions could see the biggest internet traffic surge when GTA VI launches?

How much extra internet traffic is expected from the GTA VI launch?

How much extra internet traffic is expected from the GTA VI launch?

How large is the GTA VI download, and why could it strain internet bandwidth?

How large is the GTA VI download, and why could it strain internet bandwidth?

Also Read | GTA VI release times for the US, India, UK, Europe, and more

How GTA VI could affect the gaming industry GTA VI has already generated nearly $1.5 billion in sales, according to Sensor Tower estimates, with close to 15 million digital pre-orders across Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

The early demand points to another major commercial success for the franchise, which has earned more than $10 billion in revenue since GTA V was released in 2013. This figure is based on a third-party analysis of financial filings from Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of GTA publisher Rockstar Games the report added.

The launch is also expected to affect player engagement across the wider gaming industry. Daily players on other games could decline by 10% in the month following GTA VI's release, according to Sensor Tower estimates. Popular titles, including Fortnite and Call of Duty, are expected to be among the most affected.

However, social media platforms could see an increase in engagement. Time spent on mobile apps such as YouTube, Instagram and Discord is projected to rise by more than 60 million hours, equivalent to approximately four hours per GTA player.

Also Read | GTA VI makes over $1.5 billion before launch, set to take gaming world by storm

How GTA generates long-term revenue The franchise's commercial success stems partly from its ability to generate revenue for years after a game's initial release. Interactive features and regular online updates allow Rockstar to retain players and encourage continued spending long after launch.

"Frankly, it's one of the reasons that the motion picture business is so compromised," Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive, said at a Business Insider event last month.

He explained that film studios have to spend heavily to attract audiences and often have to start afresh when releasing sequels. Video game companies, however, can retain their existing player base when they successfully maintain engagement. "In our business — you know — if we do this right, you never leave us," he said.

GTA V expanded its commercial reach through GTA Online, a multiplayer platform Rockstar introduced two weeks after the game's release. The move departed from the company's established approach of releasing sequels or downloadable expansions and effectively "broke Rockstar's own formula", Stephen Totilo, founder and editor of Game File told Axios.

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Why GTA is an exception in the entertainment industry The wider entertainment industry has struggled to make big-budget franchises consistently profitable as production costs rise and consumers have more entertainment options. Studios are finding it increasingly difficult to expand their audiences while managing escalating expenses, Totilo added.

GTA, therefore, "is not representative of the video game industry," he added. "This is an exception. They don't have to play by the rules everybody else has to play by."

The franchise's influence has also extended beyond gaming, with GTA VI's marketing campaign drawing attention from other entertainment and sports organisations. The Weather Channel has unveiled an exclusive forecast for the game's fictional version of Miami, while the Miami Heat has introduced new jerseys timed to coincide with the release.

The game's 27-minute trailer also drove a surge in Netflix traffic when it premiered through an exclusive livestream in August.