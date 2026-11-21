Grand Theft Auto VI earned $3.79 billion in sales in its first 24 hours, becoming the biggest entertainment release ever.

GTA VI earned $3.79 billion in its first 24 hours, (REUTERS) more less

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The game launched on Thursday and has already surpassed the first-day sales of its predecessor, GTA V. Developer Rockstar Games said on Friday that the latest title had sold 32.5 million copies before its release.

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The game follows criminal duo Lucia and Jason through the neon-lit streets of Vice City. Its launch drew celebrations from fans around the world.

Day-one numbers beat every record

Deep Dive How much did GTA VI earn in its first 24 hours, and how did it compare with GTA V? GTA VI earned $3.79 billion in its first 24 hours, nearly five times GTA V’s estimated $800 million first-day sales in 2013. It became the biggest entertainment launch ever. How many copies of GTA VI had sold before its release? Rockstar Games said GTA VI had sold 32.5 million units before its release. The company did not disclose how many pre-orders it received. When could GTA VI come to PC and get an online mode? Take-Two has not confirmed dates for the PC release or online version. Some industry analysts expect both to arrive in 2027.

As per Reuters, Rockstar Games said on Friday that the game sold 32.5 million units before its release. The game came out a day earlier, to huge fanfare and praise from critics around the world.

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{{^usCountry}} The action-adventure game follows criminal duo Lucia and Jason as they race through the neon-soaked streets of Vice City. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The action-adventure game follows criminal duo Lucia and Jason as they race through the neon-soaked streets of Vice City. {{/usCountry}}

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As per Reuters, the day-one earnings are nearly five times the estimated $800 million that GTA V made on its first day in 2013. GTA V was widely seen as the best-selling videogame in its first 24 hours until now.

GTA VI has also gone past “Avengers: Endgame”, the highest-grossing movie of all time at the worldwide box office. The film has earned about $2.94 billion, as per media analytics firm Rentrak.

“We are incredibly humbled by the response from players around the world,” said Sam Houser, president and founder of Rockstar Games. He called the release the beginning of a “new chapter” for the studio.

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Also read: GTA 6 goes live in India after 13-year wait

A 13-year wait and a major marketing push

The game was released after a wait of more than 13 years. Some gamers took paid leave from work, while others even made “contracts” with their partners to make sure they had uninterrupted time to play.

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, is estimated to have spent $1 billion or more on developing the game, making it one of the most expensive entertainment projects. Pre-orders began in June, but the company did not reveal how many orders it received.

“The title is so widely anticipated, consumers appear very, very excited, and all the press so far has been universally positive, but we still aren’t ready to declare victory,” Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said during the company’s earnings call earlier this month, according to Reuters.

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“We tend to avoid claiming success before it occurs,” he added.

A longer trailer, titled “GTA VI: An Extended Look”, was released on Netflix in August. According to Sensor Tower estimates, it helped increase pre-orders sixfold.

Also read: Bigger than any movie, ever: Grand Theft Auto VI arrives in record-shattering media release

What's next?

According to Reuters, investors are waiting for updates on the PC release of GTA VI and the launch of its online version. The online version is expected to bring the company a steady source of income. Some analysts expect both to happen in 2027.