Several killed in shooting at San Jose railyard in California; suspect dead

The shooting took place at a light rail facility that is next door to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department and across a freeway from the airport.
AP | , San Jose
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 09:05 PM IST
Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a tweet that “the shooter is no longer a threat" and the facility has been evacuated.(Getty / Representational Image)

Gunfire erupted Wednesday at a railyard in San Jose, and a sheriff’s spokesman said multiple people were killed and wounded and that the suspect was dead.

Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis said that he could not specify the number of dead and wounded or describe how the suspect died.

The shooting took place at a light rail facility that is next door to the sheriff’s department and across a freeway from the airport. The facility is a transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard.

The victims include Valley Transportation Authority employees, Davis said.

The VTA provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the largest in the Bay Area and home to Silicon Valley.

A spokesperson for the agency did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.

“Our hearts are pained for the families of those we have lost in this horrific shooting,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said on Twitter.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a tweet that his office was “in close contact with local law enforcement and monitoring this situation closely.”

Special agents from the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the crime scene, officials said.

