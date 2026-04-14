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Gunman opens fire at a high school in Turkey, wounding at least 16 before killing himself

The 18-year-old attacker, armed with a shotgun, fired randomly at a vocational high school in Siverek, Sanliurfa province, before hiding inside the building.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 02:46 pm IST
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A former student opened fire at a high school in southeast Turkey on Tuesday, wounding at least 16 people before killing himself, an official said.

The attack left 10 students, four teachers, a canteen employee and a police officer wounded, Governor Sildak said.(Handout / Demiroren News Agency / AFP)

The 18-year-old attacker, armed with a shotgun, fired randomly at a vocational high school in Siverek, Sanliurfa province, before hiding inside the building. He later killed himself with the same shotgun, Gov. Hasan Sildak said.

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The attack left 10 students, four teachers, a canteen employee and a police officer wounded, Sildak said. While most of them were being treated in Siverek, five of the wounded teachers and students were were transferred to a hospital in the provincial capital because their conditions were more serious, the governor said.

 
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