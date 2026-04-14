Gunman opens fire at a high school in Turkey, wounding at least 16 before killing himself
The 18-year-old attacker, armed with a shotgun, fired randomly at a vocational high school in Siverek, Sanliurfa province, before hiding inside the building.
A former student opened fire at a high school in southeast Turkey on Tuesday, wounding at least 16 people before killing himself, an official said.
The 18-year-old attacker, armed with a shotgun, fired randomly at a vocational high school in Siverek, Sanliurfa province, before hiding inside the building. He later killed himself with the same shotgun, Gov. Hasan Sildak said.
Also Read | David Morales: 5 things about man who killed deputy in Porterville shooting
The attack left 10 students, four teachers, a canteen employee and a police officer wounded, Sildak said. While most of them were being treated in Siverek, five of the wounded teachers and students were were transferred to a hospital in the provincial capital because their conditions were more serious, the governor said.
The motive for the attack remains unclear. School shootings are rare in Turkey.{{/usCountry}}
The motive for the attack remains unclear. School shootings are rare in Turkey.{{/usCountry}}
Earlier, media reports said all students were evacuated and police special operations units were deployed after the assailant refused to surrender.{{/usCountry}}
Earlier, media reports said all students were evacuated and police special operations units were deployed after the assailant refused to surrender.{{/usCountry}}
Also Read | Pauls Valley High School: Shooting in Oklahoma leaves one injured; first details on shooter{{/usCountry}}
Also Read | Pauls Valley High School: Shooting in Oklahoma leaves one injured; first details on shooter{{/usCountry}}
“The individual was cornered inside the building through police intervention and died after shooting himself," Sildak told reporters, adding that a “comprehensive” investigation into the shooting would be carried out.{{/usCountry}}
“The individual was cornered inside the building through police intervention and died after shooting himself," Sildak told reporters, adding that a “comprehensive” investigation into the shooting would be carried out.{{/usCountry}}
Video footage showed dozens of students running out of the school toward the gate and onto the street.{{/usCountry}}
Video footage showed dozens of students running out of the school toward the gate and onto the street.{{/usCountry}}