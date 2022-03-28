Gunmen kill 2 in central Israel attack: Police

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The identity of the gunmen was not immediately known, but police called them “terrorists,” the term usually used for Arab assailants.
The incident comes just days after an Arab assailant killed four people in a stabbing in southern Israel. (Representational photo)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 12:37 AM IST
AP | , Jerusalem

Israeli police say a pair of gunmen killed two people on Sunday night in a shooting spree in central Israel before they were killed by police.

Security camera footage circulating on Israeli media showed two bearded men appearing to open fire in the city of Hadera before they are shot.

