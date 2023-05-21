Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Gunmen kill six in Ecuador's tourist town

Gunmen kill six in Ecuador's tourist town

AFP |
May 21, 2023 10:19 PM IST

Gunmen in Ecuador opened fire in a restaurant in a beach town popular with tourists, killing at least six people and wounding six more

Gunmen in Ecuador opened fire in a restaurant in a beach town popular with tourists, killing at least six people and wounding six more, prosecutors said Sunday.

The attack happened in the town of Montanita on the Pacific coast. (Representational Image)(File photo for representation)

The attack happened in the town of Montanita on the Pacific coast, the prosecutors' office said on Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
ecuador
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP