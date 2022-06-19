Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Gunmen kill two police in southwestern Pakistan province: Officials
Published on Jun 19, 2022 06:53 PM IST
Gunmen attacked a police post in Pakistan's insurgency hit southwestern Baluchistan province, killing two constables, and floodwaters washed away a passenger van killing four women and a child, officials said Sunday.

Police officer Aziz Jamali said the gunmen fled on motorcycles after shooting the police officers at the Mundrani security post near the town of Dera Murad Jamali.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but Baluch separatist groups who want independence from Pakistan have been active in the mineral- and gas-rich area.

Also on Sunday, a passenger van carrying some 17 people was washed away by flash-floodwaters following heavy rains in the district of Sibbi.

The provincial disaster management authority said in a statement that the bodies of four women and a child were found while the others were rescued. It said some of the saved people were injured and transported to a hospital for treatment.

