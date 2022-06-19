Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif empowers IB to 'vet' govt officers: Report
- There are also apprehensions that more and more military personnel, serving and retired, being already vetted, may be preferred to the civilians.
Days after the Pakistani government tasked the country's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) with conducting verification and screening of the government officers, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has now appointed the Intelligence Bureau (IB) with the same job of screening of government officers before their induction, appointments, and postings as well as promotions.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appointed the IB as a "Special Vetting Agency (SVA)" for officers category for initial appointments and postings. The notification issued by the Establishment Division read, "The Prime Minister is pleased to notify IB as SVA for officers category for initial appointment, induction, certain postings abroad and specific promotions," reported The News International.
Fears have already been voiced about the curtailment of the executive's and in effect, the legislature's role.
There are also apprehensions that more and more military personnel, serving and retired, being already vetted, may be preferred to the civilians. The action of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government has been subjected to speculation.
In a similar move, earlier, ISI, the Pakistan military's powerful intelligence wing, was officially named the Special Vetting Agency (SVA). This curtails the powers of the executive that ought to have the prerogative, and the last word, in all appointments, including that of the Army Chief.
The promotions and appointments of the senior government officers will be approved on the condition of clearing the special screening and verification process of the country's top spy agency, ISI.
In doing so, the government has given legal cover to a practice that had already been in place but had not been formalized as part of the protocol.
According to the Establishment Division notification: "In exercise of powers conferred by sub-section 1 of section 25 of the Civil Servants Act 1973 read with notification No. SRO 120 (1)/1998 dated Feb. 27, 1998, the Prime Minister is pleased to notify Directorate General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as [the] Special Vetting Agency (SVA) for verification and screening of all Public Office Holders (Officers Category) for induction, important postings/appointments, and promotions."
Beleaguered by the unprecedented economic crisis and mounting opposition from former Prime Minister Imran Khan who was voted out in April, the government is seen as resorting to this as a desperate measure to bring in the Referee, officially, to calm a heated situation wherein every institution of the state is fighting everyone else, to protect own turf, while making forays into those of others, analysts say.
In the free-for-all that is on, the army itself has been the target of much criticism, wherein its Chief, General Qaisar Javed Bajwa is harangued in public on a daily basis by Imran Khan who feels the army that originally propped him up in 2018 should have protected him, yet again, from the opposition onslaught.
The situation is grim even on the diplomatic front. As Sharif seeks to placate the United States and seek an economic bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Imran Khan continues to accuse the latter of hatching a conspiracy to oust him and impose an "imported government" on Pakistan.Sharif is having to succumb to IMF stipulations on raising prices of fuels that have a cascading effect on all essential commodities. His introduction of subsidies to lessen the impact on the prices is being disapproved by the IMF that is perceived as delaying the sum Pakistan sorely needs.
-
'You sidelined a good player, portraying him as a 'bad boy': Latif on PCB star
Earlier this month, Pakistan had secured a dominant 3-0 ODI series win over West Indies at home. The side's captain Babar Azam, as well as opener Imam-ul-Haq had shined with the bat; however, there were inconsistent performances from the side's middle-order. Many former Pakistan cricketers including former skippers Inzamam-ul-Haq and Shahid Afridi were critical of the selection committee's decision to include a young Mohammad Haris in the squad.
-
Early signs of mental health issues and how to get help
Caught cold and cough? You would be quick to rush to a physician. Feeling low or fatigued for six months? You would probably find something to blame yourself. It's the truth that seeking professional help for managing mental health issues is an unfamiliar territory for most and people tend to brush aside these issues thinking they are making a big fuss about a minor issue or it must all be in their head. They would also probably worry about their family and friends' reaction if they are taking therapy.
-
‘Pant might be captain but who knows. This Team India keeps changing...’
The Indian team made a staggering comeback in the T20I series against South Africa, leveling 2-2 after conceding successive defeats and forcing a decider in Bengaluru. Many have applauded wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for his captaincy as India mounted a brilliant return in the series, but his batting form remains a big concern for the team management. In four T20Is, Pant has scored only 57 runs and on three occasions, he was dismissed while chasing a delivery wide outside the off-stump.
-
After poor IPL, Ravindra Jadeja aims to bounce back in ‘different jersey’
Ravindra Jadeja's went through a bit of a rough patch during the latest edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), where he failed to live up to his reputation. He was promoted as the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but after a series of poor results, the role was handed over to MS Dhoni.
-
International Day of Yoga 2022: Here's how Yoga is therapeutic for diabetics
For diabetics, controlling mental stress is the key to managing your diabetes and several pieces of research have shown that Yoga is a cost-effective and a promising option in the treatment and prevention of diabetes as it helps in reducing the stress levels that result in a positive effect on blood glucose control, which is what we are going to discuss ahead of International Day of Yoga 2022. Asanas and Pranayama have been especially discovered to be beneficial for people having diabetes.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics