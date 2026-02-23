Gunmen Wreak Chaos in Mexican Coastal Retreat After Cartel Killing

It was a typical quiet Sunday morning in the Pacific coast city of Puerto Vallarta—until the gunfire rang out. Violence erupted across Mexico after drug lord El Mencho was killed. (AP)

Jim Vawter, a 76-year-old Iowan who is one of thousands of American retirees living in Puerto Vallarta, was lounging with a coffee at the Bean and Brick cafe when a commotion erupted at 9 a.m. in the street outside.

“I heard a couple gunshots,” he said. “And then we started hearing sirens.”

The Bean and Brick quickly closed, and Vawter stepped outside and into the middle of chaos. Gunmen from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel were on a rampage in a violent response to the Mexican military’s killing of their chieftain, Nemesio “Mencho” Oseguera.

The cartel is considered the country’s most powerful organized crime group, one that doesn’t shy away from conspicuous violence to send a message. And on Sunday, its gunmen shattered the peace in Mexico’s premier Pacific beach destination, among the wealthiest places in Jalisco state.

American retirees normally spend the day walking the boardwalk or enjoying the cafes and restaurants in the Zona Romantica. On Sunday, they were huddling at home, peeking out of their windows at the unfolding violence.

The city of 600,000, with its white stucco buildings and palm-lined streets, looked something like a war zone. Plumes of black smoke billowed into the sky. Police and firefighters raced to emergencies. The burning hulks of cars littered streets.

“It was full of vehicles on fire, just about everywhere you would look,” said Vawter, who took pictures and video.

Then Vawter saw motorcycles—two men per bike, the one in the rear toting semiautomatic weapons—stopping one vehicle after another and forcing people out. Buses and cars had to brake under threat of being shot.

“They would immediately set them on fire and take off,” said Vawter, who had worked for a Midwest electric utility before settling in Puerto Vallarta. “It was swarmed with motorcycle riders. All the vehicles that were moving were stopped.”

He noted that the gunmen seemed to take care not to hurt the motorists.

The city was put on the map by Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, who came in the early 1960s for the filming of “The Night of the Iguana.” The two had a romance in the postcard-perfect city, where high-rise condos climb hillsides as fishing boats bob off the coast—all framed by the Sierra Madre mountains.

The beauty of the place, and its relatively peaceful atmosphere, have long made it popular with American retirees.