Pak anti-terrorism court sentences 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed in fresh cases

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Friday sentenced Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed in fresh terror financing cases. Saeed was given four separate prison sentences ranging from six months to five years, that would run concurrently. The court also ordered seizure of all his assets.

Earlier in five such cases, the 70-year-old radical cleric had already been convicted for 36 years imprisonment.

A PTI report, quoting a court official, said anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge Ejaz Ahmad Bhuttar handed down 32 years jail term to Saeed in two FIRs - 21/2019 and 90/2019 registered by the Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab Police.

"In the 21/19 and 99/21, he was sentenced for 15.5 years and 16.5 years, respectively," the official added. The court also imposed a fine of PKR 340,000 on Saeed.

The official said Saeed was brought to the court from the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore where he had serving jail term since 2019 in strict security.

Saeed was named as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the United States. He was also listed under the UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON