Haldiram's UK outlet closes weeks after viral opening. Here's why

The launch of Haldiram’s Leicester Square outlet in London generated major buzz online. However, just weeks after its opening, the restaurant has temporarily shut down operations.

The outlet's social media bio read, "We'll be back soon. Stay tuned." (Screenshot from video (Photos Credit: ns_cafe_/Instagram))

The store's official Instagram handle updated its bio confirming the move and revealed that it was "temporarily closed" due to "UKPN electrical works."

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Furthermore, the social media bio also added, "We'll be back soon. Stay tuned."

Also Read | ‘Every Indian had the same weekend plan’: Long queues outside Haldiram's first London outlet go viral

Notice outside Haldiram's UK outlet

In a video on Instagram, shared by “ns_cafe_”, a notice could be seen put up on Haldiram's outlet door.

"A notice has been posted on the door, but there's no reopening date yet," the text in the video read.

"Notice of Temporary Closure," the notice started.

"Please note that we are temporarily closed due to scheduled UKPN electrical and gas upgrade works. We will announce our reopening date as soon as possible and look forward to welcoming you back when we resume normal operations," it stated.

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{{^usCountry}} "We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding during these essential maintenance works," the notice added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding during these essential maintenance works," the notice added. {{/usCountry}}

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"Keep an eye out on our socials for more updates," it advised.

HT could not independently verify the notice in the video.

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Haldiram's first-ever London outlet

The opening of Haldiram's first-ever London branch grabbed significant spotlight on the internet a few weeks ago.

In the viral footage that surfaced online, people could be seen standing in lines waiting for their turn.

In one such viral video, many people could be seen standing outside the outlet waiting to go inside.

The creator wrote, "Haldiram's first ever outlet in London and every Indian here had the same weekend plan."

"The crowd, the excitement, the long queues... all for Haldiram's first outlet in London," the creator said in the caption of the viral clip.

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A few weeks ago, in a post on the outlet's Instagram handle, a post read, "Opening day was everything we dreamed of and a lot more than we expected. The response was overwhelming, but so were the challenges. The fire alarms went off, our billing system stopped working, queues kept getting longer, and service took more time than it should have."

The post continued, "It wasn’t the experience we wanted to give you, and we know many of you had to wait longer than expected. But what we’ll remember most isn’t the chaos it’s your patience, kindness, and support. So many of you waited, encouraged our team, and came back despite the hiccups. That meant the world to us."

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"Every challenge has been a lesson. Since Day 1, we’ve been working behind the scenes to improve our systems, strengthen our operations, and make every visit smoother than the last," it added.

"Thank you for standing by us through the chaos. Your trust is something we never take for granted, and we’re committed to serving you better every single day," it concluded.