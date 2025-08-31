Hamas armed wing spokesperson Abu Ubaida killed in Gaza, Israel defence minister says

Hamas' armed wing spokesperson Abu Ubaida was killed by the Israeli military in Gaza, Israel defence minister Israel Katz said on Sunday. Ubaida was deputed to deliver the group's messages, often through video. (Hamas Armed Wing Media/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo)

Ubaida was killed in a joint operation carried out by the military and the Shin Bet domestic intelligence, Reuters quoted Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as saying.

This came after Netanyahu said earlier today that Ubaida, also known as Hozayfa Al-Khalout, had been targeted by the Israeli military on Friday. The Israeli PM, at the start of a government meeting, further said that the outcome of the strike was still unknown.

Ubaida is a well-known figure to Palestinians and Israelis, and was close to top military leaders from Hamas. He was deputed to deliver the group's messages, often through video, for about two decades now, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military pounded Gaza City with gunfire and strikes from air and on ground. The strikes led to destruction of homes, thus forcing more families to evacuate the area.

The strikes came even as Netanyahu's security cabinet on Sunday discussed a plan to seize Gaza City.

At least 30 people were killed in the Israeli gunfire and strikes on Sunday, local health authorities said. This included 13 persons who were attempting to get food from an aid site in the central Gaza Strip, Reuters reported.

The Israeli military on Friday ended temporary pauses in the area, which was done for allowing aid deliveries, while designating it to be a “dangerous combat zone”. Israel has, over the past three weeks, stepped up its offensive around Gaza City.

However, Red Cross head Mirjana Spoljaric on Saturday said that the evacuation of the residents of Gaza would cause population displacement on a large scale. Spoljaric further said no other area in the Gaza Strip would be able to sustain the displaced population, given the severe shortage of food, shelter and medical aid.