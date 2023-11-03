Hamas says scores killed as Israel strike hits near Gaza's biggest hospital
Several Palestinians were killed in Israeli targeting of an ambulance convoy carrying critically wounded people in Gaza, health ministry in Gaza said.
Scores of Palestinians were killed and injured on Friday in Israeli targeting of an ambulance convoy carrying critically wounded people in Gaza, the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza claimed.
A government statement said Israeli forces targeted "a convoy of ambulances which was transporting the wounded", while the health ministry said several people were killed in the strike near Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, news agency AFP reported. AFP also reported that one of its journalists at the scene saw multiple bodies beside a damaged ambulance.
Health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra earlier said they would send critically injured Palestinians who needed to be urgently transferred for treatment in Egypt from Gaza city and the north to the south.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
- Topics
- Gaza
- Palestinians