close_game
close_game
News / World News / Hamas says scores killed as Israel strike hits near Gaza's biggest hospital

Hamas says scores killed as Israel strike hits near Gaza's biggest hospital

ByHT News Desk
Nov 03, 2023 08:46 PM IST

Several Palestinians were killed in Israeli targeting of an ambulance convoy carrying critically wounded people in Gaza, health ministry in Gaza said.

Scores of Palestinians were killed and injured on Friday in Israeli targeting of an ambulance convoy carrying critically wounded people in Gaza, the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza claimed.

Smoke rises during an Israeli bombardment of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 3, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (AFP)
Smoke rises during an Israeli bombardment of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 3, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (AFP)

A government statement said Israeli forces targeted "a convoy of ambulances which was transporting the wounded", while the health ministry said several people were killed in the strike near Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, news agency AFP reported. AFP also reported that one of its journalists at the scene saw multiple bodies beside a damaged ambulance.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra earlier said they would send critically injured Palestinians who needed to be urgently transferred for treatment in Egypt from Gaza city and the north to the south.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out