Hamas gunmen line up injured female Israeli soldiers, plan to sexually assault them in horrifying video

Warning: Graphic content. Discretion advised. Hamas gunmen line up injured female Israeli soldiers, plan to sexually assault them (Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

Sickening footage released by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum has revealed the moment Hamas terrorists lined up five female Israeli soldiers during the attack on October 7. Bodycam footage from the gunmen shows the moment the female soldiers were handcuffed and pressed against a wall, surrounded by bodies of their murdered comrades. The women are visibly injured, with blood on their faces.

The women were operating at the Nahal Oz base outside the Gaza Strip. They have been identified as Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Daniella Gilboa and Naama Levy.

What does the video show?

The gunmen can be heard in the video announcing their plans to sexually assault the women. “Here are the girls who can get pregnant,” one of the gunmen said. “You’re so beautiful.”

In the video, taken inside the Nahal Oz base’s bomb shelter, the terrorists are seen inspecting the injured soldiers. The men call them “dogs,” ordering them to pose for photos. While one of the women has blood all over her face, another bleeds from her mouth.

One of the women begs the terrorists to find someone with whom they could converse in English. Another tells the gunmen she has friends in Gaza.

The gunmen yell at them and ask them to sit down, accusing them of being responsible for their comrades’ death. The comrades were believed to have been murdered by Hamas.

The gunmen stop to pray for a moment, and then pull the women into the back of a car. Gunfire can be heard in the background. Some of the women limped, struggling hard to step into the vehicle. The vehicle eventually drives off with the women inside it.

‘I never thought I would see such a moment’

The families of the women were allowed to view an uncensored version of the video before it was publicly released. “I can tell you that I am one of the only mothers who have seen the video,” Albag’s mother, Shira, told public broadcaster KAN. “Most of the mothers have not watched it. It is very difficult to watch.”

“This is a very edited video, very censored,” she added. “It is three minutes long and does not show everything that happened there in the entire two hours – but one can only imagine.”

Gilboa’s mother, Orly, said she wanted the video to be released so that lawmakers are pressured to renew negotiations for the hostages to be released. “The decision-makers have time to wait – they have other goals, so this led us to release the video to the public,” she told Ynet News. I personally have not dared to [watch] all the footage – but the decision makers need to see what the girls have been going through for 230 days.”

“In my worst nightmares, in the biggest and most terrible Hollywood movie, I never thought I would see such a moment in my daughter’s eyes,” she said of the video.