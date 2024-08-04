Hamas hostage's body kicked, abused by Gaza civilians in sickening video: ‘Horrific and unforgivable’

Warning: Graphic video. Discretion advised. The family of a slain Hamas hostage shared a shocking video of civilians in Gaza kicking and abusing his corpse on the streets. Eitan Levi’s grieving relatives said they believe the footage should be released. Video shows Gaza civilians kicking, abusing slain Hamas hostage's body (Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

The footage was shared on Instagram by user Yoseph Haddad with the caption, “This is a shocking video from October 7 of the kidnapping of Eitan Levy, who was murdered and kidnapped to Gaza where his body was brutally lynched in the plaza of a mosque! These are the "innocent civilians of Gaza!” 43 weeks have passed but we won’t forgive or forget for a moment!!! Eitan and all the hostages must be returned and every single one of these purveyors of death must be destroyed.”

The graphic video shows Levi’s body being dragged into Gaza in the back of a vehicle. A mob of Gazans are seen chasing the car. They are seen in the footage stomping on his lifeless body.

Levi, 52, was a taxi driver from Bat Yam, who was at Kibbutz Be’eri to drop off a passenger on October 7 last year, when Hamas attacked Israel. It is unclear what exactly happened to him, but his family believes Hamas terrorists either prevented him from leaving, or his cab was hit by a drone or missile.

In December, Hamas confirmed that Levi was dead. It is believed Hamas terrorists still have his body, according to New York Post.

‘Horrific and unforgivable’

Many shocked users commented on the above video. “The peaceful innocent civilians of Gaza,” one user wrote. “Kicking a dead body has to be the most cowardly thing a man can do. So vile,” one user wrote, while another said, “Stand with Israel on its most rightful war against terror”. “I still can’t understand the ‘glee’ these perpetrators exhibit when committing their crimes - it is without normal humanity of any kind and is sickening and sick,” one user commented.

“Horrific and unforgivable,” one user wrote. Another said, “How brutal these innocent civilians!?” “Such a barbaric culture,” one user wrote.