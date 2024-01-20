close_game
close_game
News / World News / Hamas on Palestinian state after Israel war: ‘Why is Joe Biden preaching’

Hamas on Palestinian state after Israel war: ‘Why is Joe Biden preaching’

AFP |
Jan 20, 2024 06:05 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Joe Biden it was still possible that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could agree to some form of Palestinian state.

A senior Hamas official dismissed on Saturday comments by US President Joe Biden about the possibility of Israel agreeing to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Israel-Hamas War: US president Joe Biden(AP)
Israel-Hamas War: US president Joe Biden(AP)

Biden said Friday it was still possible that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could agree to some form of Palestinian state after the two leaders spoke by phone for the first time in nearly a month, while Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza grinds on.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

"The illusion that Biden is preaching about a state of Palestine and its characteristics does not fool our people," Izzat al-Rishq, member of Hamas's political bureau, said in a statement.

"Biden is a full partner in the genocidal war and our people do not expect any good from him."

Biden said after the call that it was possible that Netanyahu could become open to some form of two-state solution, raised for decades to end tensions in the Middle East.

"There are a number of types of two-state solutions. There's a number of countries that are members of the UN that... don't have their own militaries," Biden told reporters after an event at the White House.

Read more: Israel drops leaflets in Gaza seeking its hostages: ‘Do you want to return home’

The call between Biden and Netanyahu came a day after the Israeli leader said he opposes allowing Palestinian sovereignty as the war in Gaza shows no signs of letting up.

Netanyahu has pledged to destroy Hamas and demilitarise Gaza following the Palestinian Islamist group's October 7 attack on Israel, and is increasingly resistant to US pressure for a plan that includes any form of Palestinian statehood.

Hamas's attack resulted in the death of about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Israel has been conducting a relentless air and ground offensive that has killed at least 24,927 Palestinians, around 70 percent of them women, children and adolescents, according to Gaza health ministry figures.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On