Hamas releases 1st batch of hostages; Israel minister says ‘Gaza truce a short pause’. Top updates

Hamas on Friday released a group of hostages held in Gaza as a part of the four-day truce and swap agreement with Israel. According to reports, 24 hostages - including 13 Israelis, 12 Thai nationals, and one Filipino - have been transferred by Hamas to the International Red Cross. There are a total of 240 people captured by Hamas following the October 7 attack that resulted in the death of 1,200 Israelis.

An International Red Cross vehicle reportedly carrying hostages released by Hamas crosses the Rafah border point in the Gaza Strip towards Egypt.(AFP)