Hamas tortured and brandished child hostages with motorcycle exhaust pipe marks, claims family

The horrors of Hamas’ child hostages have been revealed by their families, who said the captors branded them with hot motorcycle pipes to mark them for recapture.

Yaakov, 16, was among the children subjected to branding by Hamas, marked with burns caused by scorching motorcycle exhaust pipes.(Photo courtesy family)

Yaniv Yaakov, the uncle of two boys who were freed this week as part of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, said his nephews told him terrible stories of their ordeal in Gaza.

“They took every child on a motorbike and put his leg on the exhaust of that motorbike, so they have a burn so they will be marked if they run, if they escape, so they can find them,” Yaakov cited to Times of Israel.

He said his nephews, 12-year-old Yagil and 16-year-old Or, were also drugged and moved around constantly by the terrorists.

“They were treated so bad, but at least they are with us,” he said.

Yagil and Or were among more than 200 hostages, about 40 of whom were children, taken by Hamas during their brutal attack on Israel on October 7. So far, at least 32 children have been released.

The youngest hostage, 10-month-old Kfir Bibas, died in Hamas’ custody along with his mother and 4-year-old brother. Hamas blamed their deaths on Israeli shelling.

Eitan Yahalomi, a 12-year-old boy, was assaulted by a crowd of Gazans when he was kidnapped from Israel, his aunt Deborah Cohen said, quoting Reuters.

She said the terrorists also made him watch gruesome videos of their killings in Israel.

“Every time a child cried there, they threatened them with a weapon to make them be quiet. Once they got to Gaza, all the civilians, everyone was hitting them,” she quoted to BFM TV( French media outlet).

“We’re talking about a child 12 years old,” she added.

A wounded man helps a girl out of a bombarded area in the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip on December 1, 2023, (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP) (AFP)

Emily Hand, a 9-year-old girl, was forced to hide in different houses in Gaza with her captors to evade shelling. She has been speaking in a low voice since her return, as they trained her not to make any sound.

“I had to put my ear close to her mouth to hear. In captivity, she was told not to make any noise. You can see the terror in her eyes,” her father, Thomas Hand, told CNN after her release.

Hila Rotem Shoshani, a 13-year-old girl who was held with Emily, is also whispering, her family said. Many children said they were kept in Hamas’ underground tunnels during their captivity, where they barely survived on meager portions of rice and pita bread.

The ceasefire deal began on November 24, when Hamas agreed to release 50 hostages in exchange for a four-day truce and the release of 150 prisoners. Hamas could extend the truce by one day for every 10 more hostages released.

More than 100 hostages have been freed since then, as the truce is set to end at 7 a.m. local time Friday, unless a new deal is reached.

