Wax statues of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Madame Tussauds have been separated ahead of King Charles' Coronation. Harry's waxwork has been moved to be with the rest of the Royal Family namely King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton. On the other hand, Meghan's waxwork is showcased with US-based celebrities in the Awards Party Zone.

The changed positions of figurines of Harry and Meghan reflects the status of their participation in the coronation. Prince Harry has announced that he would attend the crowning ceremony while Meghan will remain at their home in California, USA, to celebrate the birthday of their son Prince Archie.

"From today, Prince Harry has officially rejoined The Royal Palace experience at our attraction. The temporary move reflects the Duke of Sussex’s participation in the coronation and ensures guests will be able to get up close to all members of the royal family attending this once-in-a-lifetime event," said Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London as quoted by Mirror.

"His figure will remain in The Royal Palace experience until the end of the coronation celebrations, after which he will take the short trip back to the attraction’s Awards Party zone, to stand by his wife’s side amongst our Hollywood A-listers," he added.

As per the latest pictures of the royal family figurines, Harry's waxwork is seen smiling while wearing a black-and-white suit, beside the re-dressed waxwork of Charles and the newly launched figurine of Camilla.

Waters further informed that it will be the eighth coronation that Madame Tussauds London would celebrate. Recently queen Camilla's waxwork was unveiled ahead of the coronation.

"We're incredibly proud of our centuries-long link with the Palace and what better way to mark the official start of this new chapter in the history of the British monarchy than with the creation of our brand new soon-to-be Queen Camilla to stand alongside her husband, the King."

