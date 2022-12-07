Harry, Meghan accept award for stand against royal family. What the couple said

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle accepted a human rights award at a "Ripple of Hope" gala in New York where they were honoured for addressing racial injustice and mental health.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Royal showdown? Prince William is going to fight back if Harry and Meghan say…

The couple received the award from the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation which honours leaders across government, business, advocacy and entertainment who have shown an "unwavering commitment to social change".

Read more: ‘Hardly surprising’: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'gaslighting' Britain by…

Kerry Kennedy, president of the foundation and daughter of the US senator Robert F. Kennedy, said the couple had been "incredibly brave" to talk about their experience of racial injustice in the royal family and mental illness, the Telegraph earlier reported.

Upon receiving the award, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said in a statement that "a ripple of hope can turn into a wave of change".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The award came days before a much-anticipated Netflix documentary series about the couple amid widespread speculation over what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will say about the royal family.

Read more: King Charles is ‘relatively’ relaxed about Harry, Meghan Markle chaos because…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties two years ago and moved to California. They have delivered criticism of the British monarchy and accused it of racism, accusations that the family has dismissed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON