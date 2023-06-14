Has Starbucks 'banned' Pride celebrations at its US stores? Staff up in arms, firm denies

Starbucks which has long presented itself as LGBTQ+ friendly, is facing backlash after reports emerged that some stores across the United States have banned Pride decorations. The accusations sparked outrage and garnered significant attention from both the far right, who celebrated the news, and those advocating for LGBTQ rights. But, Starbucks swiftly denied the allegations, firmly asserting its commitment to inclusivity.

Starbucks facing legal charges against the alleged Pride Month decoration ban. (Reuters/representative)

The allegations were made by the union Starbucks Workers United, which filed a labor charge with the National Labor Review Board. This move marks the first time that Starbucks has been accused of taking such a stance.

The issue came to light when Starbucks United’s Twitter account tweeted about the situation. The workers had initially started a petition at the beginning of June, addressing Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan, expressing their concerns that they were no longer allowed to decorate their stores for Pride or other holidays. The petition reached 1000 co-worker signatures mark at the time of writing this article.

The petition highlighted the importance of supporting and welcoming both customers and partners, particularly in a time when LGBTQ+ rights, including transgender rights, are under attack.

“In a time where LGBT+ rights, transgender rights especially, are under attack, it’s important that both customers and partners feel supported and welcomed…. Why is the company backing away from supporting its LGBT partners? What is there to gain from making every store depressingly identical, with no personality?” the petition reads.

The petition gained significant support, amassing over 2,500 signatures at the time of publication.

On June 7, Workers United filed a labor charge with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging that Starbucks unilaterally prohibited Pride decorations at unionized stores in Oklahoma City.

The charge also claimed that beverage-joint refused to engage in negotiations with the union regarding the decision and its impact on the workers.

The situation drew comparisons to Target's removal of Pride merchandise and displays from its stores following right-wing media criticism and subsequent harassment and threats.

“Starbucks is powered by many queer workers, but management has failed to materially support the LGBTQ+ community,” the thread Tweet read.

The union also mentioned changes to the transgender benefit plan, which allegedly led to additional expenses and restricted access to certain providers. Similar incidents occurred last June, prompting the union to file a charge against the coffee chain with the National Labor Relations Board.

The union stressed that true allyship with the LGBTQ+ community involved negotiating a union contract that legally protects benefits, freedom of expression, and mechanisms to hold management accountable.

“If Starbucks was a true ally, they would stand up for us, especially during a time when LGBTQ+ people are under attack… A company that cares wouldn’t turn their back on the LGBTQ+ community to protect their already astronomically high profits,” the union page tweeted

In response to the allegations, Starbucks spokesperson Andrew Trull denied any changes to the company's policies. Trull reaffirmed Starbucks' unwavering support for the LGBTQ+ community and stated, “There has been no change to any policy on this matter and we continue to encourage our store leaders to celebrate with their communities including for U.S. Pride month in June… deeply concerned by false information that is being spread especially as it relates to our inclusive store environments, our company culture, and the benefits we offer our partners.”

