Dhaka, Meera Menon, an Indian expat living with her family in Bangladesh for 16 years says her mother in Kerala is constantly urging them to leave the country due to safety concerns, but for her young daughter "Dhaka feels like home" and separation is not easy. Have concerns but Bangladesh close to our hearts, says Indian family living in Dhaka for 16 years

A large number of Indians have left the violence-torn country since the mass anti-quota protests began in July which took a turn into an unprecedented resistance against the Sheikh Hasina government and led to her ouster on August 5.

Menon, 45, a native of Thrissur district of Kerala lives in the heart of Dhaka, along with her husband, who works here as a senior manager in a company, and their 14-year-old daughter Avantika.

"We were in Kerala on a holiday and landed back in Dhaka on August 4. It was a curfew day, but we had no idea the situation would turn so dramatically in a day. The area where we live wasn't disturbed during the protests, but there is patrolling by security personnel at night and the sound of whistles, etc. My sleep also has been affected," Menon told PTI at her home.

Dhaka has a vibrant Indian community belonging to different regions of India and Menon, a homemaker, is also the current president of the Dhaka Malayalee Association .

"Every year, we celebrate our festivals here. This September too, we had planned to celebrate Onam on September 27, but we already cancelled our reservation at the Boat Club, because of the unfavourable situation right now," she said.

Also, many members have left for Kerala or other parts of India. Some are taking short breaks, and some are in a dilemma, deciding whether to come back. Few of them have decided to keep their families back in India, said the Thrissur native, who first came to Bangladesh in late 2008 after her wedding.

"People who are here in Dhaka or who are in India, are in utter confusion or dilemma whether to stay here or move back, relocate. There is a sense of uncertainty. My mother in Kerala, calls me every day to check on me and tell us to move back to India. Even when we were returning from our long holidays in India, she kept urging us to move back," she added.

Menon admits she feels torn between safety concerns for her and her family and the bonding they feel, especially their daughter, with the city of Dhaka.

"My daughter was barely 10 months old when we first arrived in Bangladesh. She literally grew up here and feels a bonding with the place and so do we as Dhaka has been our home for the last good 16 years," she said.

In this decade and a half, the Menons have integrated well into the life and cultural ethos of Dhaka, while being rooted to their culture.

Image of Goddess Durga mounted on a miniature 'sup' flank the entrance of her home in Dhaka, a dangling chain with a Lord Ganesha pendant hung on a wall while 'Shubh Labh' auspicious Hindu symbol stickers embossed on the front door.

Her husband Suresh, also a Malayalee who grew up in Mumbai, and her daughter, a trained Bharatnatyam dancer, speak fluent Bengali.

"I learned it while listening to our domestic help and car driver, both of whom are Bangladeshi," quips Avantika when asked how she learned to speak Bengali.

Menon said her husband tries to keep away from the news and social media updates to keep himself composed and the idea of moving back to India or relocating at times comes up in their discussion.

Avantika, a class 9 student, said when she was in Kerala recently, her maternal grandmother urged her to come back to India too. Asked what Dhaka, where she grew up, means to her, the 14-year-old,

"Dhaka, feels like home. Going to Kerala feels like visiting a place". Menon says the DMA was set up in 2006 with 60 members, and she became its president, the first woman to hold the post, in 2023. As per their last estimate, about 200 Malayalees live in Bangladesh.

She said the "current situation looks normal" on the surface. But, one never knows what the real situation is going to happen in a few weeks or months. "But, things appear normal and ok, schools have resumed, offices are functioning and streets also seem fine."

"The very next day after we arrived, there was vandalism and then the exit of Prime Minister. We were here only, and, followed by an absence of law and order, and everything we witnessed," the Kerala native recalled.

Schools were supposed to open from August 4, but physical classes started there on August 18, the homemaker added.

"We have been living in Dhaka for the past 16 years, there is a kind of attachment, we just can't leave everything and relocate. It can't be a hasty decision, so we are observing the situation," said Menon, also a classical dancer.

"This country has given many opportunities for me and my daughter, and we achieved so many things by staying here. So, Bangladesh is close to our hearts," she said.

The head of Bangladesh’s interim government, Mohammad Yunus on August 16 had conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone conversation that Dhaka would prioritise the protection and safety of Hindus and all other minority groups.

Menon and her family members, as many other people of the minority community here, feel reassured by such words being conveyed by the Chief Advisor.

"I have seen the transition of this country from 2008 to 2024, deeply saddened to see what happened, but I hope and pray that resilient people will bring back the glory of Bangladesh," she said.

The Indian national said she and her husband do their morning and evening 'puja' prayers, and that is the "only relief", as it "gives us strength to go through all adverse situations in life".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.