Maui wildfire death toll at 89, marking deadliest natural disaster in US history

The death toll from the Maui wildfires is now at 89, officials said, making it the deadliest US wildfire in more than hundred years as search teams continued to sift through the ruins of Lahaina, four days after the blaze in the resort town. Federal emergency management agency (FEMA) said that the cost to rebuild Lahaina was estimated at $5.5 billion as more than 2,200 structures have been damaged and over 2,100 acres (850 hectares) burned.

Hawaii Wildfires: The shells of burned houses and buildings are left after wildfires driven by high winds burned across most of the town in Lahaina, Maui.(Reuters)