He got it from his mom: Watch King Charles' response to girl who asked his age
King Charles III, surprised by a girls' question about his age during a visit to East London, reminded the world once again of late monarch Queen Elizabeth II's biting sense of humour.
When King Charles III visited Project Zero Walthamstov- a people's organisation promoting social well-being, he chatted with children from the Barn Croft primary school who were seen waving the flag and cheering for the monarch.
As King Charles III interacted with the crowd, a child was heard saying, "It's the King!", in a video widely shared on social media. Then, the child enquired about the king's age.
"How old are you, King Charles?", the child asked.
Without a pause, a smiling King Charles responded, "Have a guess!"
The students and teachers around were seen laughing.
Watch the video here:
His mother- Queen Elizabeth- was also known to have a quick wit and strong sense of humor.
For the visit, King Charles chose a pinstriped blue suit and was accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla who was spotted wearing a graceful blue dress.