Hearing postponed for accused in Baja surfer triple murder

Updated on: Jul 26, 2025 09:33 am IST

The hearing in the Baja California beach city of Ensenada reset hearing dates for the four – two of whom were present.

Four Mexicans facing charges in relation to the killing of one American and two Australian surfers last year had yet another preliminary hearing delayed Friday as relatives of the victims looked on via video.

The hearing did confirm that the cases of the four accused will advance separately.(Representative Image)
The hearing in the Baja California beach city of Ensenada reset hearing dates for the four – two of whom were present, while the other two watched via video from their respective prisons.

Brothers Jake and Callum Robinson from Australia and American Jack Carter Rhoad had apparently stopped to surf the breaks between Punta San José, about 50 miles (80 kilometres) south of Ensenada, and La Bocana, further north on the coast, in April of last year.

They were attacked at their campsite and their bodies were dumped into a well about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away.

The hearing did confirm that the cases of the four accused will advance separately. The man facing the most serious charges had his hearing rescheduled for Aug. 9, while the other three were set for Nov. 13, to give them more time to try to reach deals with prosecutors.

