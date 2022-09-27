'Heart warming goodwill': Bhutan, Nepal thank India for Covid vaccines at UNGA

Bhutan and Nepal heaped praises on India at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for its 'Vaccine Maitri’ initiative that enabled its neighbouring nations to vaccinate their population to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the last day of the general debate, Bhutan's foreign minister Lyonpo Tandi Dorji said, "Our campaign to vaccinate our population has been recognised as an unlikely success story, and today, more than 90 percent of our entire population stand fully vaccinated. This, in no small measure, was possible due to the heartwarming goodwill of friends and partners, including India, whose Vaccine Maitri initiative enabled the full first round of vaccinations for our adult population."

Nepal's foreign secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal said that 96% of the country's population is vaccinated and thanked India, China, and the UN for the “valuable support.”