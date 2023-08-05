Heat in Arizona is dooming the life of honeybees, melting their hives: Report

Extreme heat is taking a toll on the life of both humans and animals. According to a report by CNN, high temperatures in Arizona has caused an increase in the number of dead honeybees. From June 30 to July 30, temperatures in Phoenix hit 110-plus degrees for a record-breaking 31 consecutive days, part of what was the hottest month on record for any city in the US. A colony of bees (AP)

“It’s a very major concern,” Shaku Nair, an entomologist with the University of Arizona, told CNN.

“Honeybees can forage up to 113 degrees. As of July, we’ve had many days over 113 degrees, so bees are taking a bad hit right now,” added Nair.

The report cited Phoenix-based beekeeper Cricket Aldridge who told CNN “bees’ homes are being melted” and “other bee colonies are attacking honeybee colonies due to food scarcity.”

Notably, honeybees tackle extreme heat by using water and their wings to cool down the hive. Nair explained that honeybees must maintain a hive temperature between 92 and 104 degrees to survive.

“We are seeing dead bees around hives. That is because of the heat – it’s too hot in the hives and bees won’t let[other bees] back in," explained Nair.

According to Nair, the problem is accentuated by the fact that extreme heat has wilted flowers and killed saguaro cactuses which are the food sources for honeybees.

As a consequence of the death of honeybees, a drop in pollination may occur, affecting food production. Bee experts are advising local people to put out water for bees and maintain more native plant species, in order to tackle the crisis.

