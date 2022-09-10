'Heavy lies the head': Who will inherit Queen Elizabeth II's crowns and tiaras

Queen Elizabeth II had an extensive collection of jewels which included expensive crowns and tiaras, some of which are on display at the Tower of London. Queen's private collection is reportedly comprised of around 50 tiaras.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While some of her jewels like crowns and brooches are on display at the Tower of London, her personal collection also comprises a lot of exorbitantly priced jewels.

The Royal Collection, the greatest private collection in the world which houses the Queen's jewels comprises more than a million items, some of which date back to Henry VIII's reign, the New York Post reported.

Read more: On throne during Charles III's accession, Queen’s symbol 'EIIR': What it means

The Royal collection can be divided into two parts:

1. Jewels that the monarch of the period holds

2. Queen's private items

With respect to her personal belongings, the Queen can past on the iconic tiaras to anyone, King Charles' wife Queen Consort Camilla or Prince of Wales' wife Kate Middleton.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: When will King Charles III's coronation take place: All you need to know

Over the years, Queen Elizabeth lent many of the tiaras to family members. Meghan Markle was seen donning Queen Mary's beautiful Art Deco-style Diamond Bandeau for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry while Kate Middleton wore the 1000-diamond studded Cartier Halo tiara in 2011 during her wedding to Prince William. It is therefore unclear as to who would inherit the Queen's tiaras and crowns.

But the Kohinoor mounted crown is likely to be passed on to the Queen Consort - Camilla Parker Bowles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail