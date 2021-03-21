IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Heavy rain forces parts of Australia's Sydney to evacuate, downpour to continue
State Emergency Service vehicles approach flooded residential areas in western Sydney amid mass evacuations being ordered in low-lying areas along Australia's east coast as torrential rains caused potentially "life-threatening" floods.(AFP)
State Emergency Service vehicles approach flooded residential areas in western Sydney amid mass evacuations being ordered in low-lying areas along Australia's east coast as torrential rains caused potentially "life-threatening" floods.(AFP)
world news

Heavy rain forces parts of Australia's Sydney to evacuate, downpour to continue

  • Flooding risk and evacuation warnings were in place for about 12 areas in New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state with 8 million people, with rivers swelling and rain accumulation posing danger.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:05 AM IST

People in parts of Sydney's northwest were ordered to flee their houses in the middle of the night as heavy rains continued to batter Australia’s east coast on Sunday with fast-moving waters causing widespread destruction throughout the region.

Flooding risk and evacuation warnings were in place for about 12 areas in New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state with 8 million people, with rivers swelling and rain accumulation posing danger.

"It's not just the rain which is causing the devastation," Jonathan How, senior meteorologist with the Bureau of Meteorology, told the ABC News state broadcaster. "It's strong winds as well."

How added that the heavy downpour is set to continue for the rest of Sunday in Sydney and throughout the state, with some areas expected to get up to 200 millimetres (7.9 inches) of rain.

Emergency services said they had received about 600 calls overnight asking for help; more than 60 of those were pleas for rescue from floods.

Television and social media footage showed fast-moving water unmooring houses, engulfing roads, breaking trees and damaging road infrastructure.

The extreme weather was affecting Australia's Covid-19 vaccine delivery to Sydney and throughout the state and disrupting the country's plans to deliver the first vaccine doses to almost 6 million people over the next few weeks. [

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, who is expected to hold a briefing later on Sunday, said the weather system moving through the state could be a one-in-25-year rain event.

"This will be a deep-seated, extreme weather event," she said on Saturday.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australia
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Elon Musk’s tumble only underscores the hard-to-fathom velocity of his ascent.(REUTERS)
Elon Musk’s tumble only underscores the hard-to-fathom velocity of his ascent.(REUTERS)
world news

Elon Musk tells China data gathered by Teslas remain secret: Report

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:17 AM IST
The assertion from the head of the electric car maker followed a decision by the Chinese government to bar members of its military or employees of some state-owned companies from using Teslas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
State Emergency Service vehicles approach flooded residential areas in western Sydney amid mass evacuations being ordered in low-lying areas along Australia's east coast as torrential rains caused potentially "life-threatening" floods.(AFP)
State Emergency Service vehicles approach flooded residential areas in western Sydney amid mass evacuations being ordered in low-lying areas along Australia's east coast as torrential rains caused potentially "life-threatening" floods.(AFP)
world news

Heavy rain forces parts of Australia's Sydney to evacuate, downpour to continue

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:05 AM IST
  • Flooding risk and evacuation warnings were in place for about 12 areas in New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state with 8 million people, with rivers swelling and rain accumulation posing danger.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters participate in a weekly demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and his handling of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis, ahead of the March 23 general election, in Jerusalem. (Reuters)
Protesters participate in a weekly demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and his handling of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis, ahead of the March 23 general election, in Jerusalem. (Reuters)
world news

Thousands of Israelis protest against Netanyahu ahead of election

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:03 AM IST
Protesters filed through streets closed to traffic by police, waving flags, banging drums, blowing horns and shouting chants to replace the 71-year-old conservative.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lloyd Austin, US secretary of defence (L) and Rajnath Singh, India's defence minister, during a joint news conference at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, India(Bloomberg)
Lloyd Austin, US secretary of defence (L) and Rajnath Singh, India's defence minister, during a joint news conference at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, India(Bloomberg)
world news

India defence ties a priority for US: Austin

By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:33 AM IST
  • Though both Singh and Austin made no reference to China in their statements to the media, thetwo sides are understood to have discussed the India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), China’s actions across the region, and the situation in Afghanistan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second from right, joined by national security adviser Jake Sullivan, right, speaks while facing Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi, second from left, and China's State Councilor Wang Yi, left, at the opening session of US-China talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska.(AP)
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second from right, joined by national security adviser Jake Sullivan, right, speaks while facing Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi, second from left, and China's State Councilor Wang Yi, left, at the opening session of US-China talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska.(AP)
world news

After meet in Alaska, US and China must decide what's next

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:17 AM IST
While the Americans portrayed the talks as a good chance to exchange views, they left Alaska without any clear path forward on issues from tariffs and human rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong to cyber attacks and the long roster of Chinese companies at risk of being delisted from US exchanges.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The outbreak of Covid-19 was linked to a wildlife market in central China prompting renewed calls for enforcement of laws against the trade and consumption of exotic species. In this file picture from 2020, snakes and other items seized by the Anti-Poaching Special Squad from a store suspected of selling trafficked wildlife are seen in Anji city in eastern China's Zhejiang Province.(AP)
The outbreak of Covid-19 was linked to a wildlife market in central China prompting renewed calls for enforcement of laws against the trade and consumption of exotic species. In this file picture from 2020, snakes and other items seized by the Anti-Poaching Special Squad from a store suspected of selling trafficked wildlife are seen in Anji city in eastern China's Zhejiang Province.(AP)
world news

China's thriving wildlife trade could've led to Covid-19 pandemic

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:11 AM IST
Scientists tracing the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic believe they’ve identified a possible transmission source: China’s thriving wildlife trade.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People hold placards during a "Stop Asian Hate" rally, following the deadly shootings, in Atlanta, Georgia, US. (REUTERS)
People hold placards during a "Stop Asian Hate" rally, following the deadly shootings, in Atlanta, Georgia, US. (REUTERS)
world news

Hundreds gather in Atlanta to protest hate crimes against Asian Americans

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:04 AM IST
The killings followed a year of mounting anti-Asian violence in the United States, which community leaders say is due to Asian Americans being blamed for the coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China, in late 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A 29-year-old man was shot 14 times and was pronounced dead minutes later at Temple University Hospital, police said. Three men ages 33, 38, and 41 and a 30-year-old woman were also shot; all were stable at hospitals.(AFP/For Representative Purposes Only)
A 29-year-old man was shot 14 times and was pronounced dead minutes later at Temple University Hospital, police said. Three men ages 33, 38, and 41 and a 30-year-old woman were also shot; all were stable at hospitals.(AFP/For Representative Purposes Only)
world news

Gunfire kills 1, injures 5 at illegal gathering in Philadelphia

AP, Philadelphia
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:46 AM IST
  • The gunfire erupted around 3:45 a.m. Saturday inside and outside a rental hall adjacent to Hot Pot Cuisine in north Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eyewitness video obtained by Reuters showed thousands of the tiny rodents swarming around a farm in the town of Gilgandra.(Reuters)
Eyewitness video obtained by Reuters showed thousands of the tiny rodents swarming around a farm in the town of Gilgandra.(Reuters)
world news

'Running across bed at night': Plague of mice hits Australia's New South Wales

Reuters, Sydney
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:59 AM IST
Eyewitness video obtained by Reuters showed thousands of the tiny rodents swarming around a farm in the town of Gilgandra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden.(Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden.(Bloomberg)
world news

Joe Biden is on his heels amid a migrant surge at Mexico border

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:06 PM IST
While the administration was working on immigration legislation to address long-term problems, it didn’t have an on-the-ground plan to manage a surge of migrants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker administers the Moderna Inc. Covid-19 vaccine to a visitor at a Covid-19 vaccination center(Bloomberg)
A health worker administers the Moderna Inc. Covid-19 vaccine to a visitor at a Covid-19 vaccination center(Bloomberg)
world news

Brazil in talks with US for excess Covid-19 vaccines, says foreign ministry

Reuters, Brasilia
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:32 PM IST
The Foreign Ministry and the Brazilian Embassy in Washington, in cooperation with the Health Ministry, are negotiating with the US government, according to the ministry's tweet.s
READ FULL STORY
Close
Migrants are seen outside of a soft-sided detention center after they were taken into custody while trying to sneak into the US in Donna, Texas.(AP)
Migrants are seen outside of a soft-sided detention center after they were taken into custody while trying to sneak into the US in Donna, Texas.(AP)
world news

US to place some migrant families in hotels in move away from detention centres

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:03 PM IST
In January, Biden issued an order directing the Justice Department not to renew its contracts with privately operated criminal detention facilities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The contrasting styles suggested that Biden is intent on reversing years of perceived US weakness toward Russia while rejecting Trump's 2020 campaign allegations that he's not tough enough on China.(Bloomberg)
The contrasting styles suggested that Biden is intent on reversing years of perceived US weakness toward Russia while rejecting Trump's 2020 campaign allegations that he's not tough enough on China.(Bloomberg)
world news

US ties with Russia, China sink as Biden toes tough lines

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:56 PM IST
  • Moscow and Beijing both fired back, setting the stage for months, if not more, of escalating tensions that are unlikely to be resolved without intense discussions at the leadership level and major concessions from all sides.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Similarly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed, taking to Twitter, also confirmed Bushra Bibi had tested positive for coronavirus, as he wished her a swift recovery.(REUTERS)
Similarly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed, taking to Twitter, also confirmed Bushra Bibi had tested positive for coronavirus, as he wished her a swift recovery.(REUTERS)
world news

Pakistan PM's wife Bushra Bibi tests Covid-19 positive

ANI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:46 PM IST
Confirming that the first lady had contracted the virus, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfi Bukhari, wished her a speedy recovery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Grace Pai, director of organizing at Chicago’s Asian Americans Advancing Justice branch, works on her computer in her apartment.(AP)
Grace Pai, director of organizing at Chicago’s Asian Americans Advancing Justice branch, works on her computer in her apartment.(AP)
world news

Asian women say US spa shootings point to relentless, racist tropes

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:37 PM IST
  • Tuesday’s rampage at three Atlanta-area massage businesses prompted Asian American women to share stories of being sexually harassed or demeaned.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP