Heavy security blanket in place as Canada hosts G7 summit

Calgary, Alberta: While Canadian law enforcement will not comment on specific measures related to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the G7 leaders’ summit, they have said that the posture towards enduring safety of the dignitaries is updated based on an “intelligence-led approach”. Tourists in front of the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel ahead of the Group of Seven (G-7) Leaders' Summit, in Banff, Alberta, Canada, on Saturday. (Bloomberg)

Modi was a late invitee to the summit, and pro-Khalistan groups including Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) have already called for protests over his presence in Canada.

The security blanket over the region where the summit is being held is heavy and an exclusion zone has been enforced around the village of Kanananiskis which is hosting the leaders’ summit from June 15 to June 17.

Responsibility for ensuring the safety and security of all G7 Summit participants, including foreign dignitaries and heads of state, lies with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s Integrated Safety and Security Group (ISSG).

“While we understand there is public interest in certain attendees, the ISSG’s focus remains on providing a secure environment for the Summit, ensuring it unfolds safely and respectfully for all participants and host communities. We do not comment on the specific security measures in place for any individual delegate. Our approach is intelligence-led, threat-informed, and guided by best practices for the protection of internationally protected persons,” a spokesperson said.

“We change our security posture as needed, based on an intelligence-led approach,” he responded, when asked about the invitation to Modi, which was only extended on June 6 by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

He added security agencies were “aware” of all the demonstrations that were being planned.

ISSG includes the Calgary Police Service (CPS), Alberta Sheriffs, conservation officers, and the Canadian Armed Forces, with each contributing their specialised expertise and resources.

The three designated protest zones that have been established are far removed from the summit venue, with one in the neighouring resort of Banff and two in the adjoining city of Calgary.

“Any behaviour that is unlawful or jeopardises public safety will be addressed in accordance with the law,” CPS’ G7 event security director Superintendent Joe Brar noted in a statement

The Royal Canadian Air Force started “low-level night flying operations” in the area on June 5 and they will continue will June 18. These will include helicopter patrols.

Barricades have been placed to prevent entry into the exclusion zone, and a strong security presence has been established.

“To maintain a safe perimeter around summit venues and key locations, certain areas will be designated as restricted zones. These zones are designed to prevent unauthorised access and will be managed with controlled access points monitored by trained security personnel,” the ISSG stated.