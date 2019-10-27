e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 27, 2019

Helicopter fire on IS-linked fighters kills 9 in northwestern Syria: Report

Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said the helicopters likely belonged to the US-led military coalition that has been fighting the extremist group in Syria.

world Updated: Oct 27, 2019 12:56 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Beirut
The helicopters targeted a home and a car on the outskirts of the village of Barisha in the northwestern province of Idlib.
The helicopters targeted a home and a car on the outskirts of the village of Barisha in the northwestern province of Idlib.(AP Photo/representative image )
         

Helicopter gunfire early Sunday killed nine people near a northwestern Syrian village where “groups linked to the Islamic State group” were present, said a Britain-based war monitor with sources inside Syria.

The helicopters targeted a home and a car on the outskirts of the village of Barisha in the northwestern province of Idlib, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, after US media said IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was believed to be dead after a US military raid in the same province.

Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said the helicopters likely belonged to the US-led military coalition that has been fighting the extremist group in Syria.

“We cannot confirm or deny that Baghdadi was in the area,” he said.

An inhabitant of a camp for the displaced on the outskirts of Barisha said he had heard unidentified helicopters around midnight, followed by what he described as coalition air strikes.

They “were flying very low, causing great panic among the people,” Ahmed Hassawi told AFP.

Long pursued by the US-led coalition, Baghdadi has been erroneously reported dead several times in recent years.

Officials told ABC News that biometric work was underway to identify those killed in the raid.

The White House announced Trump would make a “major statement” Sunday at 9:00 AM (1300 GMT), without providing details.

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 12:56 IST

tags
top news
Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, PM recalls ‘mature role’ by parties after 2010 ruling
Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, PM recalls ‘mature role’ by parties after 2010 ruling
US kills ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi in top-secret operation: Report
US kills ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi in top-secret operation: Report
After Sena’s 50:50 demand, Devendra Fadnavis’ single largest party argument
After Sena’s 50:50 demand, Devendra Fadnavis’ single largest party argument
JJP leader Dushyant Chautala’s father, Ajay Chautala, granted furlough
JJP leader Dushyant Chautala’s father, Ajay Chautala, granted furlough
Voice of Congressman should be voice of Cong at national level: Shivakumar
Voice of Congressman should be voice of Cong at national level: Shivakumar
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
Shastri gives first reaction on Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
Shastri gives first reaction on Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
PM Modi’s $5 trillion economy goal powerful vision: World Bank chief
PM Modi’s $5 trillion economy goal powerful vision: World Bank chief
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News