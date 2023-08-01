Here's where Prince Harry is set to make first major public appearance since King Charles’ Coronation

Prince Harry is reportedly set to make his first major public appearance since King Charles’ Coronation. He now packs for the polo in Singapore and a detour to Tokyo. Both Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will take part in the Sentebale Polo Cup in Singapore on August 12. The sporting event aims to raise money for children affected by poverty, inequality and HIV/AIDS. The Singapore Polo Club Team is captained by Harry’s friend, charity ambassador Nacho Figueras.

Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London on June 7, 2023 (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)(AP)

On August 9, Harry and Nacho will drop off in Tokyo to attend the International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS Handa) summit on the power of sport and philanthropy. This trip will be Harry’s first rodeo in Singapore.

Harry said in a statement about the upcoming visit, according to GB News, "The annual Polo Cup is essential to Sentebale's vital work ensuring children and young people are healthy, resilient and able to thrive. The funds raised this year will support our Clubs and Camps programme, which provides intensive psychosocial support to young people living with HIV.

He added, "In a time where being HIV positive is no longer a death sentence, we are empowering young people to know their status, stay healthy, and eliminate the stigma so that they can break the cycle. We are delighted to return to the renowned Singapore Polo Club in August, and are once again enormously grateful for the polo community and our sponsors, in particular ISPS Handa, for their ongoing commitment to Lesotho and Botswana's youth."

Johnny Hornby steps down from Sentebale

Harry founded Sentebale with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006. Recently, Johnny Hornby, one of Prince Harry's dedicated allies, stepped down from the charity after 11 years. Johnny was also the chairman on the charity's board for the past five years.

The charity helps young people and children affected by HIV/AIDS in southern Africa lead healthy lives. Johnny’s resignation was considered a major blow to Harry by the British media, considering he was a close ally of the Duke of Sussex.