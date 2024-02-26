Hezbollah claims to fire 60 rockets at Israeli base after east Lebanon strikes

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement said it fired a volley of rockets at an Israeli military base on Monday in retaliation for deadly Israeli strikes on Lebanon's east. Rockets fired from Lebanon into Israel on February 26(AFP)

"In response to the Zionist aggression near the city of Baalbek," Hezbollah fighters targeted the base in the occupied Golan Heights "with 60 Katyusha rockets", the group said in a statement.