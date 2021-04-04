Home / World News / ‘Category 5 hurricane status’: US epidemiologist on global Covid-19 situation
world news

‘Category 5 hurricane status’: US epidemiologist on global Covid-19 situation

More than 130 million cases of coronavirus and over 2.84 million related deaths have been reported so far, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 10:56 PM IST
Healthcare workers treat patients inside a Covid-19 ICU at a field hospital in the Heliopolis favela of Sao Paulo, Brazil.(Bloomberg)

Amid a worrying surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in several countries, an infectious disease expert has predicted that the world would witness the highest number of daily caseloads reported globally in the next two weeks. During NBC’s Meet the Press show, Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said that the world is at “category 5 hurricane status”, indicating that the ongoing surge would lead to the highest daily cases since the start of the pandemic.

“Let me say that, at this time, we really are in a category 5 hurricane status with regard to the rest of the world,” Osterholm said. “At this point, we will see in the next two weeks, the highest number of cases reported globally since the beginning of the pandemic,” he added.

The highest number of daily Covid-19 cases globally was reported in December 2020, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) data, but the numbers gradually declined amid the vaccination drive. However, another surge in Covid-19 cases in countries like India, the US, Brazil, Italy, and Germany has raised fresh concerns about the ongoing health crisis.

“In terms of the United States, we’re just at the beginning of this surge, we haven’t even really begun to see it yet,” the American epidemiologist said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gunmen kill Pakistani anti-terrorism court judge and family

Florida homes evacuated as wastewater leak risks 'catastrophic' flood

Prince William, Prince Harry mutually finalise statue design of Princess Diana

Nepali Congress moves to oust KP Sharma Oli , to form govt under its leadership

On Friday, India added the most number of Covid-19 cases than any other country, surpassing the US in the number of new infections reported on average. The daily Covid-19 cases have shot up 10 times in a span of 50 days, according to the Union health ministry data. Last week, Brazil recorded its highest ever daily deaths related to Covid-19 as states across the Latin American nation are seeing ICU bed shortages.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert of the US, on Saturday warned that the United States may be on the cusp of another Covid-19 surge if Americans aren't careful. Fauci told CNN that there is a need to doubling down on public health measures and get as many people vaccinated as quickly to escape the surge.

According to the Coronavirus Resource Center of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, more than 130 million cases of coronavirus and over 2.84 million related deaths have been reported so far. The United States remains the worst-hit country in terms of total Covid-19 cases and related deaths, followed by Brazil.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 united states india brazil world health organization anthony fauci
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP