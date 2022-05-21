Hillary Clinton approved Trump-Russia leak to media, her campaign manager says
Hillary Clinton personally signed off on a plan in 2016 to quietly pitch to the media the now-discredited theory that computer servers at Donald Trump’s company had a secret communications link with a Russian bank, her former campaign manager told a jury.
Robby Mook, a witness in the trial of a former Clinton campaign lawyer charged with lying to the FBI, on Friday testified that he and others at the campaign “weren’t totally confident” in the veracity of the server data, but they sent it to reporters anyway a few months before the election.
“All I remember is that she agreed with it,” Mook said of Clinton. “She thought we made the right decision.”
The purported server link between the Trump Organization and Russia-based Alfa Bank was ultimately debunked by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Former campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann is now on trial for allegedly lying to the FBI when he said he wasn’t representing any client when he brought that claim to the agency’s attention in September 2016.
The server theory stemmed with the campaign’s law firm, Perkins Coie, which got it from a small Washington-based research firm called Fusion GPS. Fusion pitched the theory and the underlying data at the behest of a prominent cybersecurity expert, Robert Joffe, who said he had mined publicly available communications data to identify the alleged link.
Mook said he didn’t know about Fusion’s role until long after the election, but that he trusted the theory had come from seasoned experts. He also testified that neither he nor anyone else at the campaign directed Sussmann to take the information to the FBI and that the main focus was tipping off the media.
That seemed justified because evidence of a suspected secret back-channel between Trump and Russia “was obviously incredibly alarming and concerning,” Mook said. If true, he said, then “that’s probably something the American people should know when they vote.” Mook said he believed reporters would verify the theory before publication.
At the time, Trump’s actions had raised questions, Mook said, including his making “very favorable statements about Vladimir Putin.” Mook also noted Trump’s suggestion that the US leave the NATO military alliance and his “extensive business dealings in Russia.”
It isn’t unusual for presidential campaigns to conduct research on rivals so they can offer damaging information to the press. But the revelation of Clinton’s role in spreading a theory that her campaign didn’t have faith in could bolster Trump’s claims about a “witch hunt” during his presidency.
Still, other connections between Trump and Russia turned out to be true, as outlined in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report. For example, Trump campaign officials including Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort met with a group of Russians at Trump Tower on June 9, 2016, after Don Jr. had been told by an intermediary that they had dirt on Clinton that was “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”
Trump also publicly encouraged Russia to “find” Clinton’s missing emails.
Other witnesses
Mook’s testimony doesn’t support the government claim that Sussmann tipped the FBI on Clinton’s behalf. And earlier in the trial, other witnesses said there was no desire by the campaign to provide the information to the FBI.
According to Mook, the campaign didn’t trust the FBI because then-Direct James Comey “broke protocol” and talked about the FBI probe into Clinton’s use of a private email server, Mook testified.
“Two or three of the most damaging days of the campaign were caused by James Comey, not Donald Trump,” Mook said. “We didn’t want to have anything to do with the organization at that time or engage them in that way.”
-
Mariupol steelworks 'totally liberated,' claims Russia
The Russian army on Friday said it had "totally liberated" the Azovstal steelworks in the strategic port city of Mariupol in southeast Ukraine after the last Ukrainian soldiers inside surrendered. "Since May 16, 2,439 Nazis from the Azov (regiment) and Ukrainian troops blocked in the factory have surrendered," defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said. "Today, May 20, the last group of 531 fighters gave themselves up."
-
US lawmakers seek FBI probe into Palestinian journalist's death
More than 50 US lawmakers on Friday called on the FBI to investigate the killing in the West Bank of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, despite Israeli promises of a probe. The 57 House members, largely left-leaning Democrats and led by Representative Andre Carson, noted that Abu Akleh held US citizenship and pointed to divergent accounts on how she died on May 11.
-
Covid restrictions for migrants at US border can not end yet, judge rules
A federal judge in Louisiana on Friday blocked US authorities from lifting Covid-19 restrictions that empower agents at the US-Mexico border to turn back migrants without giving them a chance to seek asylum. Health authorities at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said at the time it was needed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in crowded border facilities.
-
US House Speaker Pelosi barred from Catholic communion over abortion stance
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi can no longer take communion because she supports abortion rights and also publicly invokes her Catholic faith, the archbishop of San Francisco said in a letter released on Friday. Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone decision comes after the leak earlier this month of a draft Supreme Court opinion indicating the top court would strike down the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.
-
When Indian mangoes returned to the United States
For a city used to evening salons marked by wine and cheese, laced with intense discussions on the latest geopolitical twist, an air of informality, replete with optimism and laughter, marked the mood at the India House — the official residence of the Indian ambassador to the United States (US) — on Thursday. The occasion: Indian mangoes returned to America for the first time since the pandemic.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics