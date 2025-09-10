Hilton hotel charred, minister chased into river: Shocking videos show extent of Nepal chaos

The uproar among the youth in Nepal against the alleged rampant corruption in the country does not seem to settle down, even as the country’s army has taken full security control. Among the many buildings that have been set on fire by angry protesters was also the Hilton hotel in capital Kathmandu, which, according to several reports, is the tallest hotel in Nepal. Smoke rises from the burnt Hilton Kathmandu hotel amid protests by the youth of Nepal.(REUTERS)

The multi-storey hotel has now been charred after it was set on fire on Tuesday during protests in Nepal, show several visuals making the rounds on social media. A drone video shows one side of the hotel building completely charred as smoke emerges from it.

Another scary video shows several parts of the tall building on fire as plumes of smoke waft into the air.

Also read: Nepal turmoil refuses to end: Here's what happens next

According to an official at the Kathmandu fire brigade, most of the infrastructure and properties of the hotel have been burnt, reported the Kathmandu Post.

Also read: Nepal Gen-Z protesters want former chief justice Sushila Karki, 73, as interim PM: Report

Another iconic building set on fire by protesters, along with the country’s Parliament and Supreme Court among others, is a building of the country's Ministry of Health and Population in Nepal which was designed by world-renowned American architect Louis I Kahn in 1965, according to the Kathmandu Post. Architecture students from all around the world would visit the site to study Kahn’s design and witness the architectural marvel.

Also read: Why Nepal's ‘nepo kids’ infuriated Gen Z, triggered firestorm of protests that left over 20 dead

Giving a glimpse into what is going on in Nepal, several videos have emerged on social media showing protesters expressing their frustration with the country’s politicians. An unconfirmed video purportedly shows protesters chasing the country’s finance minister into a river. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video or who the person in the video is.

Kathmandu airport to open, DTC cancels Delhi-Kathmandu bus service

After being shut for over 24 hours, Nepal’s Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu is resumed services from Wednesday evening. The airport issued a notice on Wednesday, urging passengers to get in touch with their respective airline companies for re-confirmation of their flights, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) suspended the Delhi-Kathmandu international bus service on Wednesday amid unrest in the neighbouring nation.

"The bus service is being suspended. This service, known as the Delhi-Kathmandu Maitri Bus Sewa, symbolises the strong ties between India and Nepal and remains a popular choice for travellers. We are suspending it as of now and will resume it once the situation normalises," an official told PTI.