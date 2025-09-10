Why Nepal's ‘nepo kids’ infuriated Gen Z, triggered firestorm of protests that left over 20 dead

“Nepotism”, a term that in the Indian film industry evokes images of star children gliding effortlessly into films, awards, and headlines while outsiders are left battling closed doors, has taken on a far graver dimension in neighbouring Nepal. Prisoners burn furniture and other items outside the Dilli Bazaar jail as they try to breakout, following protests against Monday's killing of 19 people after anti-corruption protests triggered by a social media ban which was later lifted, in Kathmandu, Nepal(REUTERS)

There, fury over the so-called “nepo kids” of powerful politicians has ignited a firestorm of protests, forcing Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign, raging mobs to ransack the homes of leaders and even Parliament itself, and leaving over 20 people dead, among them the wife of a former premier.

Also Follow | Nepal protests live updates

Many young people are angry that the children of political leaders seem to enjoy luxury lifestyles and numerous advantages, while most youth struggle to find work.

“Nepo Kid”, a social media trend, has become viral in recent days.

With youth unemployment running at about 20 per cent last year, according to the World Bank, the government estimates that more than 2,000 young people leave the country every day to seek work in the Middle East or Southeast Asia.

Also Read | Five-time Nepal PM Deuba, wife thrashed; Khanal’s wife burnt alive: Ugly face of ‘Gen Z’ protests

According to The New York Times, in the run-up to Tuesday’s violent protests in Nepal, social media posts tagged #nepokids, showing politicians’ children on luxury trips and in designer clothes, went viral, drawing outrage in a country where a quarter of the population lives below the poverty line.

Though the images’ authenticity is unclear, they have come to symbolise corruption and inequality, fueling anger that erupted after the government’s social media ban.

Also Read | Indian tourist in Nepal makes desperate appeal: ‘Mob torched hotel, was behind me with sticks’

A group of youngsters, who launched a campaign called “Nepo Kid” on various social media platforms, have also joined the protests.

On Monday and Tuesday, tens of thousands marched near Nepal’s Parliament, protesting a government move to curb social media under the pretext of a lack of regulation.

Demonstrators carried placards reading “Shut down corruption and not social media” and “Youths against corruption,” while online, hashtags like #NepoKid, #NepoBabies and #PoliticiansNepoBabyNepal trended, spotlighting anger over political privilege and nepotism.

Nepal government seeking to regulate social media

The violence unfolded as Nepal's government pursues a broader attempt to regulate social media with a bill aimed at ensuring the platforms are “properly managed, responsible and accountable".

The proposal has been widely criticised as a tool for censorship and for punishing government opponents who voice their protests online.

The bill would require companies to appoint a liaison office or a point of contact in the country. Rights groups have called it an attempt by the government to curb freedom of expression and fundamental rights.

The registration requirement applied to about two dozen social networks widely used in Nepal. Those that didn't comply were blocked last week, though TikTok, Viber and three other platforms that registered were operating without interruption.

Nepal's political leaders, buildings and homes were targeted

Videos shared on social media show protesters beating up Nepali Congress party leader and five-time prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Arzu Rana Deuba, the current foreign minister. Both appeared to be bleeding, while one video shows the party leader being helped to safety. The party is the country’s largest and is part of the governing coalition.

Smoke was still rising Wednesday from the parliament building, presidential house, the central secretariat that houses the offices of the prime minister and key ministries, and the prime minister’s official residence.

The building of Kantipur publication, Nepal's biggest media outlet, was torched and damaged. Car showrooms were also torched and burned-out vehicles dotted the streets.

In addition to the 19 fatalities, scores of people were wounded. Oli has ordered an investigation into the shootings and promised compensation to the families.

A mob also set a house belonging to former prime minister Jhala Nath Khanal on fire in Dallu. His wife, Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, who was trapped inside the house, sustained serious burn injuries, according to eyewitnesses. She reportedly succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

Hours before KP Oli's resignation, the protesters set on fire the Nepalese leader's private house in Balkot, and attacked properties of President Ramchandra Paudel, former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, communication minister Prithvi Subba Gurung and former home minister Ramesh Lekhak.

The protesters also pelted stones at the residence of Deputy Prime Minister and finance minister Bishnu Paudel and attacked him after chasing him.