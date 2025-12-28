‘Hindu lives matter’: Protesters gather outside Bangladesh high commission in London, chant Hanuman Chalisa

Members of the Indian and Bangladeshi Hindu communities in London gathered outside the Bangladesh high commission on Saturday to protest the killing of Hindus in Bangladesh and to demand action against what they described as continued violence against religious minorities. West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee members burn an effigy of Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus during a protest condemning the violence, persecution, and human rights violations against minorities in Bangladesh, in Kolkata, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025.(PTI)

During the demonstration, protesters played ‘Amar Shonar Bangla’, the national anthem of Bangladesh, and raised slogans calling for an end to attacks on minorities, reported ANI news agency.

The protest was ignited following widespread outrage over the public lynching of a Bangladeshi Hindu Dipu Chandra Das. He was set on fire by a mob after being accused of blasphemy, an allegation later admitted by Bangladeshi authorities to be unfounded, according to local media reports.

The 27-year-old was lynched in Baluka in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district earlier this month. Police have arrested around 12 people so far in connection with the murder, chief advisor Mohammad Yunus said in a statement.

Protesters also condemned what they described as the “unethical arrest of interfaith voice Chinmaya Prabhu”

‘Hindu lives matter’ demonstration

The protest was organised by the Bengali Hindu Adarsha Sangha (BHAS) UK under the banner “Justice for Hindus”, PTI news agency reported. The group was supported by other Indian diaspora organisations, with demonstrators raising slogans such as “Hindu Lives Matter”.

Some participants also chanted the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ as digital vans displayed facts and figures related to alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, the report added.

“Our enthusiastic and respectful audience included students, professionals, parents with children, elderly activists and interfaith leaders, all united in urging protection of minority rights and accountability for human rights abuses,” BHAS UK said in a statement.

According to the group, the protest aimed to draw global attention to alleged human rights violations against Bangladeshi Hindus, push for international engagement including by the British government, and urge Bangladesh’s interim government, led by chief adviser Mohammad Yunus, to uphold constitutional guarantees.

“The minority communities of Bangladesh are facing long-standing concerns over discrimination, violence, murder and demographic decline,” a BHAS UK spokesperson added.

International reactions to violence

The London protest comes amid growing international concern over violence against minorities in Bangladesh. On Friday, India’s ministry of external affairs said, “The unremitting hostility against minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists at the hands of extremists is a matter of grave concern.”

Meanwhile, US lawmaker Ro Khanna also condemned the killing of Das. In a social media post on Saturday, Khanna described the incident as “horrific” and said, “My thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family. We must unequivocally condemn and speak out against these vile acts of hatred and bigotry.”

The United Nations has also expressed concern over the situation last week. “Yes, we're very concerned about the violence that we've seen in Bangladesh,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said at a daily press briefing, reported PTI.

“Whether it's in Bangladesh or any other country, people who don't belong to the ‘majority’ need to feel safe and all Bangladeshis need to feel safe. And we're confident that the government will do what it can to keep every single Bangladeshi safe,” he added.

The London demonstration followed a wave of protests across parts of India on Friday over reported attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. Various political parties including the BJP and Congress held multiple protests in parts of India. Several bollywood celebrities also raised concerns regarding the persecution of Hindu minority in Bangladesh