Hollywood screenwriters reach tentative deal to end strike
Bloomberg |
Striking Hollywood screenwriters reached a tentative new labor agreement with studios including Walt Disney Co. and Netflix Inc.
The Writers Guild of America, which represents more than 11,500 Hollywood scribes, said Sunday it had reached the deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers, the studios’ bargaining group. The agreement, if approved by the guild members, will end a strike that began on May 2.
