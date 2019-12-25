e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
Home / World News / Hong Kong clashes resume in shopping centers, streets

Hong Kong clashes resume in shopping centers, streets

The protests demanding greater democratic rights show no sign of ending despite the overwhelming victory by anti-establishment candidates in elections for district representatives earlier this month.

world Updated: Dec 25, 2019 07:27 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Hong Kong
An anti-extradition bill protester is detained by riot police during a protest outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong.
An anti-extradition bill protester is detained by riot police during a protest outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong.(REUTERS)
         

Clashes resumed in Hong Kong on Tuesday between police and anti-government protesters, some of them donned in Santa Claus hats, as the more than 6-month-long demonstrations look set to move into the new year.

Black-clad protesters smashed shop windows, while police responded with tear gas and the arrest of a number of demonstrators.

The protests demanding greater democratic rights show no sign of ending despite the overwhelming victory by anti-establishment candidates in elections for district representatives earlier this month.

Sunday’s protests were focused on the city’s mainly working class Mong Kok district. In response, police ran down suspected protesters in shopping malls and on subway trains.

tags
top news
Govt sets NPR in motion, Amit Shah says no link with NRC
Govt sets NPR in motion, Amit Shah says no link with NRC
Decoding government’s decision to restructure Indian railways
Decoding government’s decision to restructure Indian railways
Two-tier slab, higher tax on luxury goods among suggestions to boost GST revenue
Two-tier slab, higher tax on luxury goods among suggestions to boost GST revenue
‘Better to die than submit’: Muzaffarnagar residents allege police excess
‘Better to die than submit’: Muzaffarnagar residents allege police excess
Radicals, mainstream parties instigating violence: UP DGP
Radicals, mainstream parties instigating violence: UP DGP
Aventador for free; Lamborghini makes it a merry Christmas for father-son duo
Aventador for free; Lamborghini makes it a merry Christmas for father-son duo
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
Govt announces population register: Amit Shah explains NPR, NRC difference
Govt announces population register: Amit Shah explains NPR, NRC difference
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news