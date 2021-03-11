Home / World News / Hong Kong electoral changes undermine trust in China: UK
UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab called the changes "the latest step by Beijing to hollow out the space for democratic debate in Hong Kong"
Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 02:37 PM IST
Britain's foreign affairs secretary Dominic Raab walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain.(REUTERS)

British foreign secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday that proposed changes to Hong Kong's electoral system would further undermine international trust in China.

China's parliament approved on Thursday a draft decision to change Hong Kong's electoral system, further reducing democratic representation in the city's institutions and introducing a mechanism to vet and screen politicians' loyalty to Beijing.

"This is the latest step by Beijing to hollow out the space for democratic debate in Hong Kong, contrary to the promises made by China itself," Raab said in a statement.

"This can only further undermine confidence and trust in China living up to its international responsibilities and legal obligations, as a leading member of the international community."

