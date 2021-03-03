Home / World News / Hong Kong makes 100th arrest under China's security law
world news

Hong Kong makes 100th arrest under China's security law

As of Tuesday, 100 people have been arrested on suspicion of activities harming national security, police said in a separate statement.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:18 AM IST
Police officers stand as supporters of pro-democracy activists facing charges related to national security gather outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, in Hong Kong, China March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik(REUTERS)

Hong Kong arrested a former media executive, local media said, bringing to 100 the number of people detained using a national security law imposed on the former British colony by China last year.

Former Next Digital Executive Director Stephen Ting was detained on fraud allegations, the Oriental Daily newspaper reported, citing people it didn’t identify. Police issued a statement late Tuesday confirming the arrest of a 61-year-old man “after in-depth investigation by national security department.” Police didn’t name the person or his affiliation with Next Digital.

As of Tuesday, 100 people have been arrested on suspicion of activities harming national security, police said in a separate statement Wednesday. The accused include 83 male suspects and 17 female suspects, ages 16 to 79, police said.

