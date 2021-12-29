Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
world news

Hong Kong police arrest 6 journalists for sedition

More than 200 officers were taking part in the search, police said. They had a warrant to seize relevant journalistic materials under a national security law enacted last year.
Police officers guard outside the building of Stand News' office in Hong Kong, Hong Kong police say they have arrested several current and former staff members of the online media company for conspiracy to publish a seditious publication. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)(AP)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 06:47 AM IST
AP |

Hong Kong police were raiding the office of an online news outlet on Wednesday after arresting six current and former staff members for conspiracy to publish a seditious publication.

The arrests happened early Wednesday and searches of their residences were underway, police said.

Police did not identify those who were arrested but online outlet Stand News posted a video on Facebook of police officers at the home of a deputy editor, Ronson Chan, to investigate the alleged crime. Chan is also chair of the Hong Kong Journalists Association.

The arrests come as authorities crack down on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. Police charged former newspaper publisher Jimmy Lai with sedition on Tuesday. His Apple Daily newspaper shut down after its assets were frozen.

They also follow the removal of sculptures and other artwork from university campuses last week. The works supported democracy and memorialized the victims of China's crackdown on democracy protesters at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989.

Topics
hong kong police sedition
