Hong Kong protesters wave US flags, urge Donald Trump to ‘liberate’ city from China

More than a dozen men wearing masks to hide their identities carried the US flags as tens of thousands of demonstrators defied a police order to rally in downtown Hong Kong

world Updated: Aug 31, 2019 19:28 IST
Owen Franks
Owen Franks
Bloomberg
China has accused the US of stoking the protests that began in June against a bill allowing extraditions to the mainland, and treats any calls for independence as a red line that could justify a harsher crackdown.
China has accused the US of stoking the protests that began in June against a bill allowing extraditions to the mainland, and treats any calls for independence as a red line that could justify a harsher crackdown.(Bloomberg Photo )
         

A group of Hong Kong protesters on Saturday waved American flags, sang the US national anthem and urged President Donald Trump to “liberate” the city from China.

More than a dozen men wearing masks to hide their identities carried the flags as tens of thousands of demonstrators defied a police order to rally in downtown Hong Kong. China has accused the US of stoking the protests that began in June against a bill allowing extraditions to the mainland, and treats any calls for independence as a red line that could justify a harsher crackdown.

“We would like Mr. President Trump to liberate Hong Kong,” said Chris, a 30-year-old protester who declined to give his full name. He also called on Congress to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, saying it was necessary “to give us freedom and defend our constitution and our economy.”

Trump in recent weeks has tied the protests to his trade negotiations with China, telling reporters on Friday that the talks were “keeping down the temperature” in Hong Kong. Speculation has risen that Hong Kong’s government may invoke emergency powers or seek help from Chinese troops to stem the unrest.

Several months ago a bipartisan group of US lawmakers introduced the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which would impose sanctions on officials involved in abductions and require the State Department to annually re-assess whether the city remains autonomous. Removing that status could potentially end Hong Kong’s special trading status, a move that could be devastating for its economy.

“Why we waving the USA flag? It’s because we respect the spirit of the United States,” said Vaughn, 27, as he waved an American flag. Speaking about the US ’s fight for independence against Britain, he said “Back then they are also colony, they don’t have the proper right, they don’t have human rights, they don’t have democracy, but they fight for that. And now in the United States constitution they have the right to defend their own democracy.”

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 19:28 IST

